Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

