Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

