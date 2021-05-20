Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Hits $7.11 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $166,955.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,975,103 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

