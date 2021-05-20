Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,015,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

