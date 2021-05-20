Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 48,694 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.28% of Mastercard worth $987,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

NYSE MA traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,740. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

