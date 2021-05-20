Parnassus Investments CA Acquires New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 314,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,957,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.21% of Biogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.11. 7,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

