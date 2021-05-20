Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 3.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.22% of Deere & Company worth $1,426,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

DE stock traded down $5.52 on Thursday, hitting $352.90. 77,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,731. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

