Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.77% of Booking worth $738,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $31.68 on Thursday, hitting $2,301.69. 4,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,379.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

