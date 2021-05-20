Parnassus Investments CA Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,419 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,906 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.29% of Adobe worth $666,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $493.58. 43,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

