Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.70% of Kansas City Southern worth $648,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8,826.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.42. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

