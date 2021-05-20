Parnassus Investments CA Has $1.20 Billion Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 352,824 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.60% of FedEx worth $1,204,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.96. 25,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,340. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $114.92 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.30.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.