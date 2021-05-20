Parnassus Investments CA Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. V.F. comprises about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.56% of V.F. worth $803,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.83. 104,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,318. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

