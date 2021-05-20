Parnassus Investments CA Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,178 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.88% of Fiserv worth $695,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,647,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.25. 67,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,181. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

