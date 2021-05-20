Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 335,413 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.90% of Western Digital worth $388,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 158,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 123,940 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. 95,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

