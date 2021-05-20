Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 97,860 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,860 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.68% of Danaher worth $1,091,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,535. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

