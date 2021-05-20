Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,458,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,644 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.81% of Mondelez International worth $670,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 141,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,657. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.