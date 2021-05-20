Parnassus Investments CA Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,188,866 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.22% of Synopsys worth $459,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $242.01. 16,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

