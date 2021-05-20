Parnassus Investments CA Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,728 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.91% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,073,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 341,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,826,015. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,825. The company has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

