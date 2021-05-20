Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 13,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

PASG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.