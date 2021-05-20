Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Patrick Industries worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

PATK opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,004 shares of company stock worth $15,572,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

