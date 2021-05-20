Patron (PAT) Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $6,695.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.01200508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.79 or 0.09832875 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

