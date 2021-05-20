Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report sales of $980.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $990.56 million. Paychex posted sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 1-year low of $65.99 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

