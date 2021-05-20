PayPie Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $828.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

