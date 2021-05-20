Paytomat Price Reaches $0.0011 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $182,056.44 and approximately $1,842.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00442208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00225462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00988343 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.