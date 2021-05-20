PEAKDEFI Price Down 16.4% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $67.28 million and $603,821.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 650,716,413 coins and its circulating supply is 179,241,430 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

