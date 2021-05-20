Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPOR. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 709.50 ($9.27). 450,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 698.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

