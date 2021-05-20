Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 64.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,946.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future has a one year low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

