Peerplays (PPY) Market Capitalization Tops $302,521.11

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $302,521.11 and $269.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 64.6% lower against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00464927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00216626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00962816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033332 BTC.

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

