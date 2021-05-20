Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

