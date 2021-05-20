Pendle (PENDLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,625.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 42% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $12,625.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

