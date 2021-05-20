Peony (PNY) Market Cap Tops $1.09 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,333,848 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

