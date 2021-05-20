Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $16.85. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

