pEOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $1,074.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00421032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00218753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.00960227 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.