PEPS Coin Market Cap Tops $274,095.66 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $274,095.66 and $594.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000108 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00018842 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00240426 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,994,834 coins and its circulating supply is 44,754,667 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.