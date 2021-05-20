PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP opened at $145.43 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

