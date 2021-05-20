Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.580-1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,193 shares of company stock worth $491,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.