Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,721. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $860.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,193 shares of company stock worth $491,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.