Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Andrea Hall Purchases 18,000 Shares

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,240.00 ($8,742.86).

Andrea Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Andrea Hall purchased 20,000 shares of Perenti Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,660.00 ($16,900.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Perenti Global’s payout ratio is -63.06%.

Perenti Global Company Profile

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

