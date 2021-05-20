Performa Ltd US LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.