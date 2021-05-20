Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

