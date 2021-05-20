Permission Coin (ASK) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00401241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00218909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.02 or 0.00963753 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

