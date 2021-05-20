Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 3.3%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.00. 6,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

