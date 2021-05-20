Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $26.80. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 49,113 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

