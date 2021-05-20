PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $24.88 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $5,627,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 599,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.