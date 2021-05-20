Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $30.61 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Phantasma has a market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $462,756.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,987.10 or 1.00069281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00121642 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins and its circulating supply is 99,306,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

