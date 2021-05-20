Phantomx Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $41,700.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00552646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.49 or 0.01414332 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.