Phillip (Phil) Staveley Purchases 681,656 Shares of Leigh Creek Energy Limited (ASX:LCK) Stock

Leigh Creek Energy Limited (ASX:LCK) insider Phillip (Phil) Staveley acquired 681,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$156,780.88 ($111,986.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.79.

About Leigh Creek Energy

Leigh Creek Energy Limited operates as an energy company in Australia. The company explores for coal and synthesis gas comprising methane, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide. It focuses on developing the Leigh Creek Energy project located to the north of Adelaide, South Australia. The company was formerly known as Marathon Resources Limited and changed its name to Leigh Creek Energy Limited in August 2015.

