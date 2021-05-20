Phillip Wale Purchases 29,295 Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale purchased 29,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £16,991.10 ($22,198.98).

WH Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £35.97 million and a P/E ratio of -18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. WH Ireland Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

