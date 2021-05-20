Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.22. 45,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,181. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

