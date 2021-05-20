Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $39,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

